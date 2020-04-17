Schools To Stay Closed Through End Of Academic Year

Schools in Illinois will stay closed through the end of the academic year and students will continue learning remotely. Governor JB Pritzker made that announcement Friday afternoon.

The governor recommended that grades issued during the pandemic reflect the unprecedented circumstances students currently face.

In making the announcement to local families, Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said remote learning, which began this week, will continue. The district’s meal distribution will also continue through the school year.

Click below to hear more:

Olson also offered a message directly to Unit 2 students, expressing regret at how the situation turned out. He pledged to recognize high school seniors for their accomplishments.

Click below to hear his comments: