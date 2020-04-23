Seeking Grant For Bond County Transit

The Bond County Board approved documents at Tuesday’s meeting to seek a public transportation grant for Bond county Transit.

The grant would cover the fiscal year going from July 1 to June 30, 2021.

Action by the board included passage of a resolution to execute the grant and an ordinance to provide public transportation in the county for fiscal year 2021.

Transit Executive Director Jill Ohnesorge said the county board chairman would be the authorized representative for the grant.

She told the board Bond County Transit is still provide transportation, however the number of rides are down by about 75% due to the shelter in place order.

Bond County Transit can be contacted at 664-9844.

The board talked about appointments to the Board of Review and possibly delaying the fee deadline for liquor license renewals. Action is expected on those topics at the May 5 meeting.

For most of May, offices in the County Annex will continue to be closed for face to face visits by the public. The county clerk, treasurer and supervisor of assessments offices will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be contacted by telephone for services.