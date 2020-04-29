Shimoji Coffee Now On-Site In Greenville

Those driving on Harris Avenue in Greenville might have noticed the Shimoji Coffee building is now on site at 100 East Harris Avenue.

The drive-through building was brought from Vandalia to Greenville on Monday. Shimoji Coffee is owned by Sheba and Kyle Barker.

Kyle told us there is work to do before the business opens in Greenville. “We had to get our Vandalia location open first and we’ve got that up and running and we’re ready to focus now on getting the Greenville location open.” He said some work will be required inside the building and some painting and other work will be done outside. He hopes to open in about a month.

Shimoji Coffee was established in Vandalia in 2016. The Barkers are leasing the property from the City of Greenville. Sheba said the city has been very good to work with.

Kyle Barker said the menu consists of espresso-based drinks, smoothies, and a wide variety of hot or cold tea. Food items include muffins, yogurt parfaits, and other “easy to go” items. He said they brew their own coffee, but are constantly changing their bean origin.

The city council announced in July of last year that Shimoji would be coming to Greenville.

Kyle Barker said the business will be open seven days a week and will have around seven employees.