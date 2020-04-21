Shooting In Montgomery County

On Saturday, April 18, at 3:35 a.m. the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a man had been shot in the 34-thousand block of East Frontage Road, 4.5 miles north of Farmersville. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Illinois State Police, and the Farmersville-Waggoner Area Ambulance service responded.

The victim was identified as 43 year old Cole R. Powell, of Springfield, IL. Powell was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officers located a female suspect at the scene. Officials report 40 year old Angel M. Williams, also of Springfield, was armed with a .45 caliber pistol when she was taken into custody.

During an investigation, police learned Powell and Williams, who reside together, had been arguing and Powell allegedly battered Williams in the face. Williams then allegedly shot Powell twice in the arm.

Williams was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with alleged Aggravated Battery by Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.