Six Cases Of COVID-19 In Bond County

The Bond County Health Department is reporting another positive case of COVID-19. That brings the total number of positive cases in Bond County to six.

Of those six cases, two are currently in home quarantine, one passed away, and three have fully recovered. No one with COVID-19 in Bond County is currently hospitalized.

The age range of positive cases is 33 to 75.

The total number of people tested in Bond County is 109. 9 tests are pending and 94 came back negative.

Age range of those who have been tested is 7 to 92.