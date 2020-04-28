Special Council Meeting Wednesday

The Greenville City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday, April 29.

The 7 p.m. session will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

The agenda includes a public hearing for DCEO Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant applications, consideration of a Board of Adjustments recommendation for the new Dollar General store, Planning Commission recommendations, and the fiscal year 2021 budget.

To learn how to make public comment at the meeting, call the municipal building at 664-1644.