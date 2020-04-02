Spread The Love For Health Care Workers

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS Southern Illinois Home Care and Hospice have received a lot of support already during this COVID-19 health crisis with some asking what they can do to further offer support. Following a nationwide trend, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville are offering an option that families can do to show their appreciation for health care workers.

One thing that could make a strong impact is if residents could consider printing out a heart from the hospital website and placing it on their front doors or in their front windows. Director of Mission Integration Jean Korte shared, “As our health care workers drive into work each morning or evening, they would see these hearts on their way in to work at our hospital and clinics,” she said. “It would really give our colleagues a boost to see how everyone is pulling for them.”

Visit stjoebreese.com/paper-hearts, hshsholyfamily.org/paper-hearts or stjosephshighland.org/paper-hearts to print out the 8.5” x 11” heart flyer and display it on a front door or in a front window. There is also a heart outline that parents can print out for their kids to decorate and display. Everyone is encouraged to take a photo and share it on social media with the hashtag, #heartsforhealthcare.

For more information, visit HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese’s web site at stjoebreese.com/Community-Connection/COVID-19-Updates, HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org/COVID-19-Updates or HSHS St. Joseph Hospital Highland’s web site at stjosephshighland.org/COVID-19-Updates.