State Police Headquarters Moving

The headquarters for Illinois State Police District 11 will be moving.

Currently located in Collinsville, the district headquarters will probably be going to an, as of yet, undetermined site in St. Clair County.

Last year’s Illinois Capitol Development Bill allotted $55 million for a combined facility to serve as headquarters for State Police District 11, Investigative Zone 6 and Southern Illinois SWAT.

Site proposals for the new building are being accepted through April 7. The district seeks a site of at least four acres near Interstates 55, 64, 70 or 255.

State Police District 11 currently shares a building with the Illinois Department of Transportation, along Interstates 70 and 55 at Collinsville.

District 11 consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties.