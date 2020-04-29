Storms Hit WGEL Listening Area

At 8:53 PM Tuesday the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Madison, Bond, and Clinton Counties.

The radar-indicated rotation was centered near Highland and moving off to the east at around 40 MPH. The center of the storm moved through central Clinton County hitting Breese, Carlyle, Germantown, and Jamestown among other communities.

WGEL spoke with the Greenville Police and Bond County Sheriff’s Department as well as numerous Clinton County authorities and none had received any reports of storm-related damage last night.

Along with the tornado warning, that lasted until 9:30 PM, last night. The storm system dropped over an inch of rain in less than an hour in some part of the listening area. Before the rain was done totals were higher than an inch.