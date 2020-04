On March 13th, the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter held their annual work auction. Friday evening at 6:00 p.m., supporters enjoyed a complimentary meal. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., every chapter member was auctioned off for an 8-hour workday. Donated items were also auctioned off on the live and silent auction. The proceeds from the auction exceeded $15,000. The Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter sends out a special thanks to Troy Niebarger and all supporters who donated to the chapter.