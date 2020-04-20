Tyrell On Time With CEO Program

As reported on WGEL last week, the Bond County CEO Board has accepted the resignation of program facilitator Jesse Tyrrell. Amanda Dussold, of Sorento, has been hired as his successor.

Tyrrell told us his experience with the program has been phenomenal for two years. He was complimentary of the board and the students and said the community has been very supportive. Tyrrell said he’s disappointed to leave the program, but will be moving closer to family at the end of the year. He said Dussold would do a great job and said the program won’t miss a step in the transition.

The Bond County CEO program seeks to prepare high school seniors to be responsible, enterprising individuals who become entrepreneurs or entrepreneurial thinkers and contribute to economic development and sustainable communities. Each year’s class is made up of students from both the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 and Bond County Unit 2 school districts.

The program is still continuing, despite school not being in session traditionally. We’ll have more in a future Bond County Area News report about how the program has adapted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.