Tyrrell Resigns As CEO Facilitator, Dussold Hired

The Bond County CEO Board has accepted the resignation of current Facilitator, Jesse Tyrrell effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Tyrrell has served as the program’s Facilitator for the past 2 years but is stepping down in anticipation of upcoming career changes.

Of his time with CEO, Tyrrell said, “For the last two years it has been nothing short of a great joy to be a part of the CEO program. It has been amazing to see local businesses and members in our community rally around this high-quality educational program. Though it saddens me to step away from the facilitator role, I have no doubt CEO will continue to gain traction in our community and educate our students in both business/ entrepreneurship and the soft skills to be effective communicators. This program is successful because our community is committed to making it successful. Big thanks to the board of directors and students for allowing me to have a part of CEO”.

While disappointed to see Tyrrell leave, CEO board President Crystal Grove said officials are excited about the new Facilitator that has already been hired. After interviewing multiple candidates, Amanda Dussold of Sorento has been hired as the Bond County CEO Facilitator for the 2020-2021 school year. Dussold is a Certified Public Accountant, adjunct Accounting teacher for both SIUE and GU, owner of Studio Ananda yoga studio in Greenville and the mother of two college-aged sons.

“Amanda is the perfect mix of trained business professional, teacher, mother and entrepreneur,” Grove said. “We feel like her professional and personal experiences will be invaluable in guiding the students to a better understanding of what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur and leading them in discovery of all of the very successful businesses that exist in Bond County. We are excited to work with her and look forward to yet another successful year in CEO with Amanda at the helm.”

Dussold will undergo new facilitator training provided by the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship this summer and take over the class when school resumes in August. She is using the time this Spring to attend virtual class sessions with Tyrell and the current students and getting to know the board members.

The Bond County CEO program continues even though Bond County students are not attending classes currently. CEO participants are meeting remotely, online, and are continuing to work on their individual businesses. The annual CEO trade show has been postponed and plans are being discussed regarding how to hold the event virtually.