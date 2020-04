The Bond County Unit 2 school board is back to seven members.

At Monday’s meeting, Aimee Frey of Pocahontas read the oath of office and was officially seated as a member.

She was appointed by the board in March and will complete a term which ends the spring of 2021.

Frey previously served on the school board from 2009 to 2013.

The board seat had been vacant since February when a member resigned due to a residency issue.