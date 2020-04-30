Unit 2 Superintendent Sends Update Letter

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson sent a letter to all parents Wednesday about the current status of schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

School buildings are closed for the current school year and remote learning continues through May 18.

Olson advised the district will continue to serve meals on Mondays and Thursdays through May 21, and it is looking at the possibility of offering meals throughout a potion of the summer months.

The superintendent reported that due to safety issues, Unit 2 will be using district personnel to clean out lockers, bag items and arrange a drive-through style pick up the week of May 18. In addition, summer learning materials, school pictures and yearbooks will be distributed.

Principals will be sending out details.

Regarding student fund balances, those who have paid fees for activities in which they did not participate, will receive credits ob the students’ Skyward accounts so the money can be used for costs next school year.

If students are seniors or leaving the district, refunds will be arranged.

All information about remote learning is on the district’s website at www.BCCU2.org.