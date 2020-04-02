Unit Two COVID-19 Response Update

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson advises the state has extended the coronavirus “stay at home” order through April 30, so all school buildings will be closed at least through then.

The State Board of Education has declared there will now be Remote Learning days for students, and Olson said Unit 2 faculty, staff and administrators are working now to finalize details for a remote learning plan. It will be provided to families in the near future.

The state recommends any grading be solely on a pass/incomplete basis. The aim is to not have a negative impact on students. Details of the plan will be provided to parents when they are available.

Superintendent Olson noted all state assessments for this spring have been suspended.

He said during the transition to remote learning, the district’s priorities continue to be feeding and caring for the extended safety, health and welfare of the students, families and others, providing continuity of learning, focused on critical standards, and to minimize instructional loss.

The superintendent expressed his appreciation for everyone’s patience and understanding during the unprecedented times. Anyone with questions can call the unit office at 618-664-0170.