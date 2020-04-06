Unit Two Meal Adjustment

Bond County Unit 2 has made another adjustment for distribution of meals to students 18 years of age and under.

Meals will now be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays. There is no charge for meals.

There are four pickup locations in the district. They are at Pocahontas School, Sorento School, the drive through bus lane at Greenville Elementary School, and Millersburg General Store. Meals can be obtained from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

There are still five meal delivery points in Greenville. They are Green Gables, from 11 to 11:10 a.m., Kingsbury Campus Apartments from 11:15 to 11:25 a.m., 2 Creeks in the order of Gold, White, Blue and Yellow from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., Bowman Drive at the mobile home park from 11:50 to 11:55 a.m., and Willard Street Apartments from noon to 12:15 p.m.

Superintendent Wes Olson said to promote the safety of families and district volunteers, meals will be delivered with minimal contact and interaction. When possible the meal might be set out by staff, then the family can pick it up.

Staff members will wear gloves and masks, and use hand sanitizer between deliveries.

All school volunteers are screened each day for symptoms and fever.

Questions about the meal program can be directed to the unit office at 664-0170.