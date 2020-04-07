Unit Two Remote Learning Plan

Bond County Unit 2 has developed its Remote Learning Plan, as required by the state, and according to Superintendent Wes Olson it goes into effect on Monday.

Olson said the plan was a challenge, because an integrated approach was necessary, considering students who may not be able to connect via the internet. Olson said educational activities and what is asked of students will increase in the near future and communication will be necessary among families, students, teachers, and staff.

Click below to hear more from the superintendent:

Information will also be mailed to parents.

Olson noted the remote learning results cannot adversely affect students, only bring up a grade or help them. There are no grades, just pass or incomplete.

He said while the physical buildings may be closed, teachers, staff and administrators remain focused on assisting students and families.

Meals will continue to be offered.