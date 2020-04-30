Update On Greenville Public Library

During this coronavirus pandemic, the Greenville Public Library is closed to visitors.

Jo Keillor, library director, said plans are being made for when the library can eventually reopen. She said officials are working diligently to develop a graduated plan for services as situations allow. She said reopening will be slow and deliberate. The priority will be safety of library patrons and staff. Keillor said material checked out will not be due until a week after the shelter-in-place order officially ends.

The Greenville library has about 1,000 items checked out at this time.

More information about the library situation can be obtained by calling 66-3115 from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.