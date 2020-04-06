Vandalia Distillery Switches From Whiskey To Hand Sanitizer

Witness Distillery, located in Vandalia, is scheduled to open to the public this fall. But they’ve been producing whiskey and other distilled spirits almost every day for about a year, barreling their products for future sales. This is, until coronavirus impacted all of our lives. Now, Witness Distillery has shifted their production to making hand sanitizer.

Co-owner and operator Cindy Radliff says it’s the right thing to do.

Click below to hear her comments:

Cindy’s son, Shane, explained the difference in making whiskey and making hand sanitizer. He said ethanol is the main thing the distillery produces and they just needed glycerin and hydrogen peroxide to make sanitizer.

Click below for more:

The Radliffs said to start with, hand sanitizer made at Witness Distillery will be made available to healthcare workers.