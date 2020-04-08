Vandalia Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

Barrett Pelts, age 29, of Vandalia, appeared in Bond County Circuit Court last week on six criminal charges.

He pled guilty to five of the offenses, and a charge for delivery of cannabis was dismissed by the state.

Pelts entered guilty pleas to delivery of five to 15 grams of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles and a syringe, and resisting a peace officer.

He was sentenced on the syringe, needles and resisting an officer charges. Pelts was ordered to serve 364 days in the county jail on each charge, with the time being served concurrently. He has completed that time.

Pelts will be sentenced on June 18 on the offenses of methamphetamine delivery and possession of controlled substances.

The court will comply with a sentencing cap of 10 years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the delivery of methamphetamine case, and a cap of six years in prison on the other two charges.

Pelts is currently free on $1,500 cash bond.