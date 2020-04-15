Videotaped Alleged Abuse Leads To Arrest

On Tuesday, April 14, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a video that was being shared on social media. The video reportedly showed an adult female allegedly yelling at a child, then grabbing and dragging the child on the floor.

During an investigation, the female in the video was identified as 24 year old Katie L. Steward, of Raymond,

Steward was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies around 3:00 p.m. at her residence and was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

An investigator from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services responded to assist with the investigation.

It was determined that the incident recorded on video occurred on March 15, 2020 at Steward’s residence.

The child in the video was identified as a two year old family member.

Steward was charged with alleged Domestic Battery and Reckless Conduct.