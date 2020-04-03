Watch Out For COVID-19 Scams

Everyone is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. In situations like this, people are stressed, often scared or worried, and emotions can run high. Randy Alderman at Bradford National Bank warns those are prime conditions for scam artists to attempt to take advantage of people.

Randy said scams that have become prevalent often involve promises regarding the upcoming stimulus payments or threats pertaining to social security benefits or mandatory COVID-19 testing.

Alderman said if you are contacted by what you believe to be a scam attempt, contact your financial institution and local law enforcement, so they can be aware of the types of scams impacting residents.

If you believe you have been the victim of such a scam, contact your bank immediately so they can take action on your behalf.