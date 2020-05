The Bond County Health Department has announced another positive case of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 12.

Of those positive cases, six have recovered, one passed away, one is hospitalized, and four are in home quarantine.

214 tests have been administered in Bond County. 201 tests returned negative and one is still pending.

Ages of those tested range from six to 92.

Ages of those who have tested positive range from 18 to 75.