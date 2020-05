Bond County EMS and the Greenville Fire Protection District participated in an air evacuation from Patriot’s Park Saturday.

The call came in at 5:30 PM. Bond County EMS had responded to a medical situation in Reno involving a patient that needed to be airlifted to another hospital. EMS crews transported the patient to Patriot’s Park, where Greenville firefighters had established a perimeter for a helicopter landing and the patient was transported.