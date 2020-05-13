American Farm Heritage Museum Cancellations

Officials with the American Farm Heritage Museum announced Tuesday three events scheduled for this summer have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The biggest event at the museum, Farm Heritage Days, which were scheduled for July 24, 25 and 26, have been called off.

In addition, the Spring Fling Festival and American Heritage Railroad Train Show, both set for June 13, have been cancelled.

The museum’s Facebook page advised the cancellations were, “due to too many variables and risks related to the prosperity of our events and our wonderfully supportive guests.”