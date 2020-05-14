Apartment Fire In Highland

Highland firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 1400 block of 30th Street in Highland Wednesday just before 9 PM.

Officials report their crews confronted a fully engulfed upstairs apartment upon their arrival.

Fire personnel from the Highland, Highland-Pierron, Grantfork, St. Jacob, and St. Rose Fire Departments worked for over two hours with the assistance of Highland and Edwardsville EMS. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second floor of the structure and prevented the spread to an attached apartment building.

No one was injured. Approximately 40 residents were evacuated and have been displaced by the fire. The Highland Fire Department Chaplain, working with the apartment’s landlord and Red Cross, was able to place all those impacted by the fire.

The fire is not suspected to be suspicious, but is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.