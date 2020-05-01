Arrested For Allegedly Working As Nurse Without License

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of 23 year old Abigail L. Martin, of Girard, IL.

Sheriff Rick Robbins said his office was contacted Saturday, April 25, by a former employee of Hillsboro Rehabilitation & Health Care Center who stated that Martin was working there as a registered nurse without a valid nursing license.

Two former employees had reportedly become concerned when they observed Martin was unable to perform basic nursing skills. The investigation revealed Martin did not have a nursing license, but she did have multiple outstanding arrest warrants from South Carolina for alleged fraud and obtaining goods under false pretenses.

Montgomery County deputies arrested Martin Wednesday for alleged identity theft. Further charges are pending.