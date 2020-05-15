BCMW Accepting Applications For LIHEAP Program

BCMW Community Services is taking applications until June 30 for participation in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Since applying in person is not possible at this time, persons can apply by telephone. The Bond County office number is 664-3309 and the Clinton County number is 526-7123.

Applications are also being accepted by the BCMW offices in Marion and Washington counties.

The program is federally and state funded. It provides utility bill assistance to individuals who meet the income guidelines, based on the number of persons in the household.

When applying, persons must have 30-day proof of household income of all individuals in the household, a current heat and electric bill, and proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.