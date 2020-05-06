BNB Introduces Bradford Wealth Management

Bradford National Bank is introducing Bradford Wealth Management, its rebranded investment services division aimed at providing its customers and communities with the investment and financial planning services they need at a hometown institution they trust. Financial Advisor Nate Henna leads the division.

The Bradford Wealth Management team can help clients with personalized financial planning, individual retirement accounts, employer-sponsored retirement plans, investment brokerage services, college savings plans, trust accounts, charitable giving solutions, life insurance and long-term care insurance. Henna works with clients to determine their financial goals and create individualized plans to help them reach those goals.

Henna earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University with a concentration in Finance. He has earned the FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities licenses, as well as a state life and health insurance licenses. He enjoys being active in the communities he serves.

Bradford Wealth Management is ready to assist individuals, businesses and not-for-profit organizations with their investment and insurance needs. Located inside Bradford National Bank at 100 E. College, he can be reached at 618-664-2253 or nate@mybradfordwealthmanagement.com. Henna will also hold office hours in Highland and Marine inside the Bradford National Bank buildings. Online video conferencing appointments will be available as well.

“We are excited about this rebranding and a rejuvenated effort to bring personalized investment and financial planning to the communities we serve,” said Michael Ennen, President and CEO of Bradford National Bank.

“In today’s economic environment, people need financial planning and advice now more than ever. We are happy to be able to help our community members make wise decisions that can help them have a brighter financial future,” said Henna.