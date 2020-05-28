Board Of Adjustments Holds Three Hearings

The Greenville Board of Adjustments met this week with three public hearings on its agenda.

A request for a variance to the rear and side setback requirements for construction of a detached garage was approved by the board. The property is at 606 North Hena Street and the request was made by Nick Tripp.

The Board of Adjustment’s recommendation goes to the city council for final action.

Two appeals, to action taken by the city regarding use of property, were addressed by the board. In both cases, City Code Enforcement Officer Joe Craver cited the property owners for failing to cut grass and weeds on farm-related land.

Both pieces of land were grandfathered in when the city changed its code in recent years. They had been used to grow hay, and the owners were allowed to continue to do so, but Craver advised hay was not cut and baled on the parcels in 2019.

Greenville’s code indicates if a grandfathered parcel is not used as it has been for a period of 12 months, the land must then be maintained per the city’s weed and grass control ordinance.

One of the appeals was made by Don Rogier for property on Ballyvaughn Court on the east edge of the city.

Rogier claimed he did not receive the notice from the city in a timely fashion and he was in the process of having the property cut when the city came and completed the mowing.

He asked that the board allow his appeal to keep the ground mowed and no fees be assessed by the city for its mowing.

That request was allowed by a 3-2 vote of the board of adjustments.

The land will not be allowed for hay in the future.

The other appeal was by Leonard Taylor on property he owns north of Mt. Auburn Cemetery behind the first row of houses. The same allegation was made by the city that hay had not been baled in 2019. Taylor’s land was not mowed by the city because he appealed immediately.

He explained at the hearing he now has someone who will farm the ground. He requested he be allowed to remove the old hay so the farmer can plant the land in beans.

A motion to allow this and no longer allow the property to be in hay was approved 4-1.

The board of adjustments’ actions on the appeals are final.