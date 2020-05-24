Board Of Adjustments To Hold 3 Hearings

The Greenville Board of Adjustments is scheduled to meet Tuesday, May 26 at 6 p.m.

Three public hearings are on the agenda. One is a request from a resident at 606 North Hena Street for a variance to the rear and side setback requirements for the construction of a detached garage.

The other two hearings are appeals by Don Rogier and Leonard Taylor regarding the determination of violations of the city’s Code of Ordinances and the International Property Maintenance Code.

The meeting can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page. To make a comment during the meeting, contact the municipal building at 664-1644 for information how to do so.