Bond County Veterans Memorial Flag Changing

AMVETS Post 140 is planning to conduct its flag changing program at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25 at the Bond County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse.

A firing squad and bugler will be part of the brief program. The public is invited, but everyone is asked to comply with the current pandemic safety guidelines.

The service will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the European Theatre in World War II.

Memorial bricks at the veterans’ memorial will be marked with an American flag. New bricks are being added to the memorial.

Veterans from Bond County, who served and received an honorable discharge, can be honored with bricks. For more information, call John Gillard at 664-9342.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Montrose Cemetery has been cancelled.