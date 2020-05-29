Car Stuck On RR Tracks Hit By Train

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle accident involving a train early this morning at 1:08 AM. The accident occurred on Dolls Orchard Avenue at Bob White Road.

According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle had become stuck on the tracks at a railroad crossing. An oncoming train struck the vehicle, but all occupants were able to escape prior to the collision. No one was injured.

Railroad property in the area sustained significant damage.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District personnel also responded to the scene.