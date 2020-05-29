Carlyle Lake Campground Openings

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Carlyle Lake is pleased to announce the opening of campgrounds at Carlyle Lake for the recreation season at noon on Monday, June 1, 2020. This includes Dam West, Dam East Spillway, McNair, Coles Creek and Boulder campgrounds. In addition, all boat ramps, day use areas, and hiking and biking trails will continue to remain open. The Project Office, Visitor Center, Lotus Group Area, McNair Area C, beaches, playgrounds, and picnic shelters will remain closed. Special events, including USACE-sponsored events, interpretive programs, fishing tournaments, and dam tours are also on hold until further notice. All day use fees are waived through October 1, 2020.

Campsites will be available on a first come first serve basis beginning June 1st, or by reservation beginning June 3rd. In an effort to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff members, and campground attendants only credit/debit card payment will be accepted at the fee booth. Reservations can be made through Recreation One-Stop (1-877-444-6777 or recreation.gov.

Additional information on other openings or restrictions related to USACE facilities at Carlyle Lake will be announced as these situations are reassessed. Information and closures are subject to change according to federal and state guidelines and requirements. Visitors are reminded to comply with the social distancing requirements while engaging in outdoor activities at Carlyle Lake.

For more information and the latest announcements regarding USACE facilities please contact the Carlyle Lake/Kaskaskia River Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or follow the Carlyle Lake Facebook page.