Changes To KPD Summer Programs

COVID-19 has led to the Kingsbury Park District making major changes to its summer programs.

At its May meeting Monday night, the park district board voted to keep the swimming pool closed this spring and summer, and cancel the baseball and softball season that was planned for June and July.

Depending on the future COVID-19 situation, the board is open to having a fall baseball and softball season.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein is attempting to get information whether it would be allowable to rent family time at the pool facility’s splash pad. He added he is looking into how the district could possibly offer swimming lessons, but that would have to be at an alternate site since the district’s pool will not have water in it.

Sauerwein reported the swim league, of which the Kingsbury Clippers team is a member, had already cancelled the 2020 season.

The park district director is also looking into the possibility of offering other activities, while complying with the state COVID-19 guidelines. They include recreation ball, tennis, the cheer camp, and the art workshop.

This year’s annual fishing derby was cancelled.