The Bond County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a Class 2 felony charge against Andrew L. Lattina, age 26, of rural Pocahontas.

Lattina is accused of alleged unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

The state alleges that on March 20 Lattina failed to register with the sheriff’s department within three days of changing his residence and after he had previously violated the Sex Offender Registration Act in Bond County.