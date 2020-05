The City of Greenville and the Bond County Health Department have teamed up to provide signs for local businesses, requesting all patrons to wear masks, according to the Governor’s order.

Staff from either the city or health department will be bringing them to local businesses.

If you don’t have one delivered right away, you may request one from the Greenville Municipal Building or you may print your own.

For more, call the City of Greenville at 664-1644.