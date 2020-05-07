Council Hears From 5 Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

At a recent special meeting, the Greenville City Council held a public hearing on grant requests from five Greenville businesses adversely affected by COVID-19.

The businesses applied for funding through the Downstate Small Business Stabilization program funded by state Community Development Block Grant money.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey explained the program and said the city is dedicated to assisting businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19 to keep them open and for the long term effect in the community.

Seeking the grants to provide working capital were Super 8 for $25,000; Surestay Hotel by Best Western for $25,000; Greenville Eye Glass and Contacts for $25,000; New Image Salon for $9,668; and Jo’s Java for $10,972.

The council passed resolutions of support for all five grant applications.