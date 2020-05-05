COVID-19 Impact On Local Livestock Industry

Those who have followed the COVID-19 news are aware of the shutdowns at packing plants.

That is affecting local farmers.

Katie Cayo, manager of the Bond and Fayette County Farm Bureau offices, said the livestock farmers’ situation has been a hot topic for about the past six weeks.

Cayo said livestock farmers are struggling because the middle man, the packing plants, have been taken out of the process. She said the plants weren’t open and weren’t taking any products. Cayo said this is a big hit that we’ll feel the effect of for years. She said farmers in need of information or other resources can contact her.

Cayo can be contacted in Bond County at 664-3100 and in Fayette County at 283-3276.