Day Of Prayer Service Online

The local National Day of Prayer Service, originally scheduled for noon Thursday on the Bond County Courthouse grounds, did not take place there, but can be seen online.

Pastor Curtis Flake advised WGEL the recorded service can be accessed anytime on Facebook and YouTube.

Flake said the service consists of seven different focuses of prayer for families, government, the military, churches, education, health care and businesses. Pastors from the Bond County Ministerial Alliance served as speakers

The service is approximately 30 minutes in length.