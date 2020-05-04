E-Books Available At Greenville Public Library

More people are now spending their time at home by doing more reading.

Library Director Jo Keillor says the Greenville Public Library has a way for residents to continue to have reading materials with e-books through the Cloud Library App. Keillor said if you need any help with the app, you can call the library at 664-3115 Monday through Friday from 8 to 10 AM.

The library’s website, GreenvillePublicLibrary.org, also has information.

Keillor said since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the library to temporarily close, use of the E Book system has more than doubled.