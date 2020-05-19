Fatal Accident In Bond County

Illinois State Police report a fatal accident on Interstate 70 in Bond County Tuesday morning, just after 8:30 AM.

According to police, a semi was traveling westbound on I-70 at Mile Post 47. The truck, driven by 44 year old Harold L. Swaim, of Redmon, IL, ran off the roadway to the left and traveled through the center median. The truck crossed the eastbound lanes and stopped in a field, facing westbound.

Swaim was pronounced deceased on scene by the Bond County Coroner.

Police say it appears a medical condition contributed to the crash and an autopsy is planned.