Fatal Accident On Rt. 140

Illinois State Police have released additional information on the fatal accident that claimed the life of 25 year old Lincoln Siebert, of rural Greenville.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours Sunday on IL Rt. 140 west of Mill Hill.

Police report it is unclear who was driving the Jeep involved in the accident. Siebert and 28 year old Tess Lohman, of Greenville, were eastbound on Rt. 140 when the Jeep struck a deer. The vehicle swerved, collided with a guardrail, and overturned. Both Siebert and Lohman were ejected.

Siebert was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bond County Coroner’s Office.

Lohman was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield with life-threatening injuries.

Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies, Greenville Police, and Bond County EMS also responded to the accident scene.