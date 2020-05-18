FNB Purchases Books For Pocahontas School Library

The FNB Community Bank recently made its annual donation of $300 to the Pocahontas School Library for the purchase of books. This is the third consecutive year The FNB has helped stock the library with new books.

Tina Tompkins, Pocahontas School librarian, said, “I want to thank the bank for continuing to remember our school library. My junior high students keep giving me suggestions for which books they’d like to have purchased next for our school and we really appreciate the funds that make it possible.”

John Goldsmith, marketing director for The FNB Community Bank, was happy to hear that students are looking forward to the arrival of new books each year. “The FNB certainly wants to encourage our young people to read, and knowing that the Pocahontas students are actively engaged in providing input on which books are ordered is really exciting.”

Goldsmith added that The FNB has been a staunch supporter of other school programs and athletics, but this is a great opportunity to give a helping hand to an area that sometimes operates with a limited budget.

The bank is looking at providing similar funds to other area school libraries.