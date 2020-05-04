Funds Committed For Elm Street Improvement

The Greenville City Council has committed more money for an Elm Street improvement project.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey reported when the Illinois Department of Transportation sought bids, the low one was over the original estimate.

Since the city is unable to allocate any more federal funds for the project, the council had to make a decision whether to spend more money or delay the project.

The council unanimously voted to spend another $24,016.47, using money from the general fund. The city had previously committed $60,000 in motor fuel tax funds.

The entire cost for the work, to be done by Rooter’s American Maintenance of Beckemeyer, will be $324,016.47.

The project will consist of a three-inch overlay and two-foot shoulders on each side of Elm Street from Louis Latzer Drive to Route 40.

Willey reported the project will be done this summer.