Garden Club Maintains Planters, Hosting Sale Saturday

The Greenville Garden Club has volunteered to help plant and maintain many of the large planters located along the city’s main streets and entryways. Planters will be completed by mid-May and maintained through the summer and fall.

The Garden Club is also hosting their annual plant sale this Saturday, May 9.

The sale will begin at 8 AM and last until noon or until all plants are sold. The sale will be held on the parking lot on the north side of the railroad tracks at 1,000 South Third Street.

Payment may be made by cash or check.

Proceeds will be used for various Garden Club projects.

The club requests that customers adhere to social distancing and that masks be worn.