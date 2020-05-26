GHS Graduation Program Saturday

A modified graduation program for Greenville High School seniors is scheduled for next weekend.

COVID-19 has forced the change.

The outdoor event will begin the afternoon of Saturday, May 30 and is scheduled to extend into the evening.

The ceremony is not open to the public, but students will be able to walk across a stage and receive their diplomas.

High School Principal Kara Harris said a program will be held in front of the gym. There will be three staging areas. Students will be provided cards they’ll fill out and WGEL’s Jeff Leidel will read the information provided. Bill Walker from Walker Photography will take their pictures and a candid photo area will also be available. Parents will be able to leave their vehicle to take pictures.

Click below to hear more:

Principal Harris said she’s sad the students had to miss so many milestones, but she’s pleased some type of ceremony could be provided for the seniors and their parents.

Click below to hear her comments:

The GHS principal said there all still plans to conduct a typical graduation ceremony on July 19, if possible.