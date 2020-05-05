Greenville City Brush Pick-Up

As a service to its residents, the City of Greenville picks up brush and bagged leaves on a weekly basis.

Bill Grider, city superintendent of public works, said crews go around town Mondays and sometimes Tuesday, looking for brush, or bags of leaves to pick up. Brush and bagged leaves should be placed on the curb and should not be near a parked car.

Since crews go through the city each week, there is no need for residents to contact the city when they have brush or bagged leaves to be picked up.