Greenville Public Works April Report

The City of Greenville’s public works employees perform a number of tasks each month.

The April report reveals the many services provided by the department.

The largest single projects involved concrete work, which totaled 117 man hours. Twenty-nine hours were needed to fill potholes with cold patch materials, and 56 hours were allotted for shoulder and ditch work.

Employees worked 155 hours doing brush and leaf pick-up, spent another 64 hours on brush and weed trimming, plus 102 hours mowing grass.

The street sweeper was out over 24 hours. 28 hours were spent conducting catch basin cleaning.

Employees were involved in water meter and water leak repairs for 47 hours, and 53 hours were completed on lake maintenance.

Another 40 hours were spent on city beautification efforts, and nearly 20 hours went toward street sign maintenance.