Greenville Public Works Fill A Truck Food Drive

The City of Greenville Public Works Department is joining dozens of Public Works Departments from across Illinois to collect food and household goods to support our local community food bank needs. The local Fill a Truck Food Drive will be during National Public Works Week, from May 18th – May 22nd, and will support the Bond County Food Pantry.

The local collection will take place on Fridays from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Greenville Capri IGA parking lot and CVS parking lot on May 8th, 15th and 22nd. Donations will also be accepted any time at the Greenville Police Department lobby. Any non-perishable food items and/or hygiene products will be accepted.

Further questions on how you can help may be directed to Bill Grider at wgrider@greenvilleillinois.com.